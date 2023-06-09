BalleBaazi Records Over One Million Active Users During IPL 2023, Nearly Half a Million Fresh Entries

BalleBaazi, India’s coveted fantasy gaming platform from the house of Baazi Games, today shared that the platform saw more than 1 Million active users who engaged during the Indian Premier League 2023. The growth was driven on the back of two innovative formats introduced - Fantasy Wars and Stats Fantasy, providing an engaging and rewarding experience to cricket enthusiasts.

With 74 being the highest number of matches played by a user, New Delhi recorded the most number of active players followed by Kolkata and Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar topped the state-wise tally of the highest number of active players.

Shubhman Gill, Akash Madhwal, Rashid Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the preferred/popular players during the tournament. Not just limited to the four, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Surya Kumar Yadav, Md. Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal also remained user favourites during the league.

Commenting on the feat of registering an upsurge in user engagement, Saurabh Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO at BalleBaazi shared, “Indian Premier League is not just a sporting event in the country but a celebration of talented players from different regions coming together, debutants and formations of unlikely partnerships. Similarly, BalleBaazi also saw debutants who came onto the platform to experience fantasy sports and used their skill to sharpen and excel at the sport. Fantasy gaming platforms such as BalleBaazi give an opportunity for viewers to further participate in the tournament and interact with other cricket enthusiasts. We are elated to share that Ballebaazi during IPL witnessed more than 1 Million active users and added half a million more to the network. Owing to events like IPL, we are certain that fantasy gaming in India will only grow by multi-folds due to the innovative and unique experience that the platforms offer their users.”

Elaborating further on the two newly introduced formats, Fantasy Wars is a battle between two people who predict the probability of who’s Fantasy team is better throughout the duration of the game. Whereas Stats Fantasy relies on evaluating different statistics, typically a minimum of three, that can be on pitch conditions, teams playing, and weather amongst other factors.

BalleBaazi recently celebrated its fifth-year anniversary. The company in a short span of time has become one of the go-to fantasy gaming platforms for Indians owing to the introduction of riveting formats like that of Stats Fantasy and Fantasy Wars. With the help of these feats and heightened marketing support, Ballebaazi aims to acquire 10 million users by the end of 2023.