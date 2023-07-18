BAN-A vs AF-A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For BN-A vs AF-A

BAN-A vs AF-A Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh A will take on Afghanistan A in an ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup group-stage game on Tuesday. Both teams will be facing each other for the first time in competitive cricket. The game is set to be played at P Sara Oval in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 18. Both teams are currently ranked the table toppers in the Group A of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Afghanistan A are only undefeated team in Group A. They won their first game against Oman A on July 13. Zubaid Akbari played an incredible inning, hitting 79 runs in 84 balls. His contribution took Afghanistan’s tally to a total of 267 runs. Despite heroic batting efforts from both Ayaan Khan and Shoaib Khan, Oman were unable to come back into the game, conceding a defeat by 72 runs. They won their next game against Sri Lanka in a rather hard-fought affair, winning the game by 11 runs.

Bangladesh A currently stands in the second position in Group A. They lost their first group game against Sri Lanka A, losing the match by 48 runs and ended up picking a victory against Oman.

Considering recent performances, Afghanistan A will walk in as the favourites to win Tuesday’s group game in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

BN-A vs AF-A Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Tanzid Hasan

Vice-captain: Zubaid Akbari

Wicketkeepers: Ikram Alikhil

Batters: Tanzid Hasan, Riaz Hasan, Naim Sheikh,

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar, Sharafudding Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Zubaid Akbari

Bowlers: Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Ibrahim, Ripon Mondol

BN-A vs AF-A Probable XIs:

BN-A Probable XI: Naim Sheikh, Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Zakir Hasan (wk), Tanzim Sakib, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol

AF-A Probable XI: Zubaid Akbari, Riaz Hassan, Noor-Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal (c), Bahir Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Zia-ur-Rehman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Saleem Safi, Mohammad Ibrahim, Bilal Sami

BN-A vs AF-A Full Squad

Bangladesh A Full Squad: Amite Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali (wk), Zakir Hasan (wk), Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Sumon Khan, Tanzib Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan A Full Squad: Abdul Malik, Allah Noor, Asghar Atal, Bahir Shah, Ihsanullah, Noor Ali, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zohaib Zamankhil, Zubai Akbari (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Abdul Baqi, Bilal Sami, Izharulhaq Naveed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad, Wafadar Momand, Zia-ur-Rehman