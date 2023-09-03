BAN v AFG Asia Cup 2023 Toss Report: Bangladesh Opt to Bat and Make Three Changes

Bangladesh are set to go up against Afghanistan with qualification to the semi-finals in mind. Bangladesh will play their final group-stage match against Afghanistan and a win for either side will mean a guaranteed spot in the next stage.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper, Shakib al Hasan decided to bat first. He said, “We will bat first. It looks like a good wicket and keeping the weather in mind, it is very hot. We have three changes. We didn’t execute with the bat and that was our downfall, but today is a new day and a good wicket, hopefully, we put up a good score on the board."

Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghanistan captain also spoke after the toss, he said “We would have batted first as well. Quite excited, we have a lot of crowd and supporters here. The preparation was quite good, we had a series against Pakistan and we have been here for the last week. Two seam all-rounders, one seamer, three spinners and the rest of them are batters.

Afghanistan looks to have a deep batting lineup considering that they have three all-rounders who bowl pace. Adding to that you have the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi who will use their experience and help the side wherever needed.

Bangladesh also will look at Shakib-Al-Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim for their experience as both will look to establish themselves with decent totals on the board. It was the batting that did not deliver in their last game against Sri Lanka. The top-order will have to put in decent starts if they have any chance of qualifying through to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman