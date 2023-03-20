BAN v IRE: Mushfiqur Rahim's Fastest ODI Century Helps Bangladesh Reach Record Total

Mushfiqur Rahim hit his country’s fastest ODI century as Bangladesh scored a record 349-6 in the second one-day international against Ireland in Sylhet on Monday.
Fresh from beating England 3-0 in T20s, Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 100 off just 60 balls, while Najmul Hossain and Liton Das added 73 and 70 runs respectively.
Mushfiqur Rahim 100 not out off 60 balls.
Fastest hundred in ODIs for Bangladesh.#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvIRE. pic.twitter.com/NtjZXAR7a5
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 20, 2023
ALSO READ | ICC Releases Schedule for Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoffs in Namibia
This helped the hosts break their record of 338-8 set only in the previous match, which they won by 183 runs to give them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
BANGLADESH’S HIGHEST TOTAL IN ODIS
|Score
|Vs
|Ground
|Year
|349/6
|Ireland
|Sylhet
|2023
|338/8
|Ireland
|Sylhet
|2023
|333/8
|Australia
|Nottingham
|2019
|330/6
|South Africa
|The Oval
|2019
|329/6
|Pakistan
|Mirpur
|2015
Sent in to bat first, Bangladesh began cautiously in slightly overcast conditions before Liton and skipper Tamim Iqbal grew in confidence to put on 42 runs.
Tamim was run out for 23 with a direct throw from Mark Adair before Liton and Najmul added 101 runs for the second wicket.
Graham Hume, Ireland’s most successful bowler with 3-58, removed Shakib Al Hasan (17) and Najmul in successive overs after Andy McBrine took the wicket of Liton.
However, Mushfiqur and Towhid Hridoy then took the bowling by storm to add 128 runs in just 13 overs for the fifth wicket.
Towhid fell for 49 but Mushfiqur continued his terrific batting to bring his ninth ODI hundred with a single in the last ball of the innings.
He broke Shakib’s record of a 63-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in 2009.
BANGLADESH PLAYER’S FASTEST ODI HUNDRED
Player vs Balls Venue Year Mushfiqur Rahim Ireland 60 Sylhet 2023 Shakib Al Hasan Zimbabwe 63 Bulawayo 2009 Shakib Al Hasan Zimbabwe 68 Mirpur 2009 Mushfiqur Rahim Pakistan 69 Mirpur 2015
As Sylhet witnessed another high score, Rahim also got to 7000 ODI runs, becoming the third Bangladesh batter after Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan to the landmark.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Get the latest Cricket News here