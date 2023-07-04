BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Coverage on TV and Online

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be locking horns in the first of the three-match ODI series on July 5. Afghanistan is touring Bangladesh for 1 Test, 3 ODIS and 2 T20Is.

After dominating Afghanistan in the lone Test match, Bangladesh will be looking to continue their run in the ODIs as well.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, is a completely different limited overs side than a Test side. The addition of their star player Rashid Khan has strengthened their squad. Both the teams are evenly matched with Afghanistan posing a threat with its spin attack on the spin-friendly pitches of Bangladesh. But Bangladesh’s batters are good players of spin and the contest would be exciting.

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 be played?

The 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on July 5, Wednesday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 be played?

The 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 start?

The 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh will start at 01:30 PM IST on July 5th, Wednesday.

Where to live stream the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan,1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023?

Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODIs 2023 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 on TV?

There will be no live telecast of the 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023, in India.

What are the Probable 11 of Bangladesh and Afghanistan for their 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023?

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Zia-ur-Rehman.

What are the Squads of Bangladesh and Afghanistan for their 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023?

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wafadar Momand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem, Shahidullah, Sayed Shirzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman.