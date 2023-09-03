Asia Cup 2023: All-round Bangladesh Outclass Afghanistan to Win by 89 Runs

Bangladesh produced a dominant show in what was a must-win game for them against Afghanistan on Sunday as they beat them by 89 runs in their final Group B match of Asia Cup 2023. Chasing 335, Afghanistan were bowled out for 245 in 44.3 overs.

Afghanistan were dealt an early blow when they lost in-form opener Rahmamullah Gurbaz for 1 in the second over of their chase with Shoriful Islam trapping him LBW.

A solid but slow recovery followed with Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah adding 78 runs for the second wicket. With the the asking rate climbing, pressure got to Shah (33) who played a poor shot be bowled by Taskin Ahmed in the 18th over,

Ibrahim Zadran though went on to make a fine half-century and fell on 75 off 74.

Afghanistan needed to accelerate and with Najibullah Zasran, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi added 62 runs for the fourth wicket. However, once Najibulla departed, Afghanistan began losing wickets in quick succession.

From 193/3, Afghanistan lost their next seven wickets for just 50 runs.

Taskin finished with 4/44 while Shoriful took 3/36.

Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto showcased their batting prowess with thrilling centuries as they took Bangladesh to a commanding 334 for 5 at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

While Hasan amassed 112 runs off 119 deliveries, Shanto picked up where he left off in the previous game, with a 105-ball 104.

The duo together hit the ball 16 times to the fence and five times over it as they looked in command at the Gaddafi Stadium.

After an underwhelming batting display in their tournament opener, the Bangladesh batting unit gave a good account of itself.

Afghanistan bowlers were guilty of leaking runs, especially left-arm medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (0/53 in 6 overs), as skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi struggled to find answers.

Even star spinner Rashid Khan (0/66 in 10 overs) was ineffective as he remained wicketless.

Playing in the scorching heat, Hasan put up a 60-run opening stand with Mohammad Naim (28) to give Bangladesh a strong start.

However, Afghanistan put Bangladesh in a spot of bother by claiming two wickets in quick succession.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/62 in 10 overs) gave Afghanistan the first breakthrough as he cleaned up Naim with a perfect googly.

Medium pacer Gulbadin Naib (0/59 in 8 overs) then induced an outside edge to send Towhid Hridoy packing without opening his account.

Hassan then began the rebuilding act with Shanto. The two stitched a 215-run partnership.

The way both Shanto and Mehidy batted, it looked unlikely that any of the Afghan bowlers would be able to snare their wickets and that’s what exactly happened.

Hasan retired hurt in the 43rd over due to cramps in his left hand.

A few overs later, Shanto attempted a reverse sweep but slipped as he set off to take a run, putting an end to his spectacular innings.

Despite three run-outs, the Afghan fielding was found wanting on several occasions. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (11 not out) and Shamim Hossain (10) took Bangladesh past the 300-run mark.