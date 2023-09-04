BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 Rahmat Shah Hasan Mahmud fight Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Watch Video

Bangladesh bounced back in the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday with an 89-run win against Afghanistan in Lahore. The Shakib al Hasan-led side posted a mammoth 334 for 5 in 50 overs, riding on the centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto. In reply, the Afghans were bundled out for 245 in the 45th over of the chase as Taskin Ahmed (4/44) and Shoriful Islam (3/36) shared 7 wickets among each other.

But apart from a gripping game of cricket, the altercation between Bangladesh quick Hasan Mahmud and Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah caught the attention of the viewers. The incident happened in the 7th over of Afghanistan’s chase when the 23-year-old pacer bowled a fuller delivery to Shah and the latter drove it back to the bowler. Mahmud picked up the ball and threw it straight at the batter’s end. Shah evaded the throw but it left him fuming over Mahmud’s gesture.

The video of the incident went viral on social media in which the Aghan batter was seen uttering some words while charging towards the Bangladesh pacer. But the latter avoided any argument and kept walking back to his run-up without an apology.

Set to chase their highest target in ODIs, Afghanistan got off to a disastrous start with Islam trapping the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz leg-before in the second over for one. Ibrahim Zadran, who top-scored with 75, added 78 for the second wicket with Rahmat Shah (33) and another 52 for the third with Hashmatullah Shahidi (51) but failed to keep up the momentum.

Mahmud ended Zadran’s 74-ball knock with a brilliant diving catch by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim to hit Afghanistan hard. Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran (17) added 62 for the fourth wicket to keep Afghanistan in the hunt but they fell in quick succession. With 123 needed off the last ten overs, Rashid Khan hit a 15-ball 24 but that was too little, too late.

Bangladesh were in the second spot in Group B after the victory. On the other hand, Afghanistan need to win their final game against Sri Lanka for a chance to progress to the Super Four stage.