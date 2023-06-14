BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Afghanistan will face off against Bangladesh in their home ground at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from June 14. Bangladesh comes with much more experience and in the format compared to Afghanistan but having a terrible form in the red ball cricket with a record of losing the last 4 out of 5 test matches. Bangladesh won its last test match played against Ireland earlier this year. Afghanistan has won 3 out of their last 5 test matches, last played in 2021 against Zimbabwe.

Last test match between Bangladesh and Ireland had Ireland winning the toss and electing to bat at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Ireland was not able to bat well and it was only Harry Tector who was able to score a decent half-century. Mushtafiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan were able to get the hang of the pitch and the team scored a total of 369 runs against Ireland’s 214. In the second innings or Ireland gave a decent score but was chased down easily by the opponents. Bangladesh won the match by 7 wickets. Shakib Al Hasan will not be playing the match due to his finger injury and therefore the team will not have their regular test captain. Also, the team will not be able to rely on the veteran batter Tamim Iqbal who is unlikely to play because of some trouble with the back.

Afghanistan has played their last test match almost 5 years back but had give a phenomenal performance. Having won the toss, Afghanistan elected to bat and made a mammoth 545 and declared after fall of 4 wickets. Zimbabwe scored 287 in the first innings and given the follow-through, made another 365. Afghanistan was able to easily chase down the target of 108. Karim Janat, who will be making his test debut was the highest scorer in Ahmad Shah Abdali four day tournament. He had also taken 18 wickets in the tournament with an average of 20. Amir Hamza topped the charts in the tournament. Many players from the Afghanistan team will be having their debut against Bangladesh.

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Litton Das, Hashmatullah Shahidi

Vice-captain: Rahmat Shah

Allrounders: M Hasan Miraz, K Janat

Bowlers: A Hamza Hotak, T Islam

AFG vs BAN Probable XIs:

BAN Probable XI: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

AFG Probable XI: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Afsar Zazai (wk), Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar.

AFG vs BAN Full Squad

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Zakir Hasan (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Izharulhaq Naveed, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Bahir Shah, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Ibrahim, Nasir Jamal, Nijat Masood, Noor Ali Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman.