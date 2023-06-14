BAN vs AFG Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Coverage on TV And Online

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: Afghanistan and Bangladesh are ready to face off each other in their second test against each other in Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur starting from June 14.

Bangladesh has been playing test cricket earlier this year against Ireland. The Bangla boys had performed very well in the match with Mustafiqur Rahim scoring a century and Shakib Al Hasan scoring half century. The match was easily won by Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan will be sitting out of this test along with senior batter Tamim Iqbal due to a finger injury to the regular test captain and trouble in the back to the veteran batter. Compared to Afghanistan, Bangladesh brings in much more experience with Test cricket. If records are to be seen, Bangladesh has won only one in their last 5 tests.

Afghanistan’s last test match was against Ireland where it performed extraordinarily well. Afghanistan had scored a mammoth 545 runs after winning the toss and choosing to bat. They declared their innings and allowed a follow-on to Ireland who gave the opponent an easy target of 108 runs. In terms of experience, Afghanistan has only played 6 test matches ever and last played their match in 2021. Many of the players from Afghanistan will be having their debut test in Bangladesh including, their star all-rounder, Karim Janat.

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Test 2023 match be played?

The Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, 2023 will be played from June 14 to June 18.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Test 2023 match be played?

The Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, 2023 will be played at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Bangladesh.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Test 2023 match start?

The Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, 2023 will start at 9.30 AM IST.

How to live stream Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Test 2023 match?

The Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, 2023 will be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Test 2023 match on TV?

The Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, 2023 will not be live telecasted on any Indian TV channel.

What are the full squads of Afghanistan and Bangladesh For Test 2023?

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Zakir Hasan (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Izharulhaq Naveed, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Bahir Shah, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Ibrahim, Nasir Jamal, Nijat Masood, Noor Ali Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman.