BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Bangladesh vs Ireland Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for BAN vs IRE 1st ODI in Sylhet

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s first ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland: After registering a sensational whitewash against England in the T20Is, it is time for the Bangladesh cricket team to shift focus to ODIs. In their next outing, Bangladesh will feature in a three-match ODI series against Ireland. The opening encounter of the ODI series is scheduled to take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh on Saturday, March 18. Bangladesh will be without their star all-rounder Mahmudullah in the first two ODIs against the Irish opponents. The 37-year-old has been rested for the opening two fixtures of the ODI series. Ireland, on the other hand, had a brilliant preparatory session ahead of the ODI series. The visitors kicked off their journey on a promising note after clinching a resounding 77-run win over BCB XI in the solitary practice match in Sylhet.

Ireland will head into the series after playing out a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in their last ODI series. After the completion of the ODIs, the Andy Balbirnie-led side will face Bangladesh in three T20Is and a lone Test match.

Ahead of the first ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs IRE Telecast

The ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland will not be televised live in India.

BAN vs IRE Live Streaming

The ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

BAN vs IRE Match Details

The BAN vs IRE first ODI match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Saturday, March 18 at 1:30 pm IST.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair

Bangladesh vs Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Ben White

