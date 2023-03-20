BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Bangladesh vs Ireland Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday’s 2nd ODI Match, March 20

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s second ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland: Bangladesh clinched an emphatic 183-run win over Ireland in the opening ODI to earn a much-needed 1-0 lead in Sylhet. The win against Ireland also appeared to be Bangladesh’s biggest win in the 50-over format after batting first. Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan produced a spectacular knock of 93 to guide his side to a mammoth total of 338- Bangladesh’s highest score in ODIs. Towhid Hridoy, on the other hand, also contributed significantly with a fine performance of 85-ball 92. The 22-year-old turned out to Bangladesh’s highest-scoring debutant in this format. Ireland, who visited the country after a gap of 15 years, failed to offer a resistance during their run chase. Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain picked up four wickets to bowl out Ireland for a paltry total of 155.

Bangladesh will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum in the next game and seal the three-match series. The penultimate encounter of the series is slated to take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Monday, March 20.

Ahead of the second ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs IRE Telecast

The ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland will not be televised live in India.

BAN vs IRE Live Streaming

The ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

BAN vs IRE Match Details

The BAN vs IRE second ODI match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Monday, March 20 at 1:30 pm IST.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Curtis Campher

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Paul Stirling, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Graham Hume, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Bangladesh vs Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume

