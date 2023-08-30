BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Check Our Captain, Vice-captain and Probable XIs For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Bangladesh will be facing Sri Lanka in the second match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first match of the tournament for both the teams.

Bangladesh are coming from a close series defeat to Afghanistan. However, Bangladesh are one of the dangerous teams in the tournament and will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

Shakib Al Hassan will be leading them and will hope Bangladesh have a good outing.

Sri Lanka are co-hosting the tournament and in home conditions, are quite strong face. They will be missing the services of their star allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga as he is recovering from a calf strain.

Both teams are really strong sides in the subcontinent and will be hoping for a positive start. Sri Lanka are also the defending champions and will be looking to retain the crown as champions of the subcontinent.

How to watch BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 match on TV?

The Asia Cup, Match 2 can be watched on Star Sports Network

How to live stream BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 match on TV?

The Asia Cup, Match 2 can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here’s the Dream11 team suggestion for the exciting contest

BAN vs SL Dream11

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Dimuth Karunaratne, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana

Probable XIs

BAN: Tanzid Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Nazmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman/ Shoriful Islam.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha