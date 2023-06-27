Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings

Bangladesh will start their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Afghanistan at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The Bangla Tigers have performed well in recent times especially in the 50-over format and with the tournament being held in India, they will be a threat to several teams. Bangladesh beat India last year in the ODI series, while this year they hammered World Champions England in T20I series as they have become a capable white-ball team who can beat any side in the world on a given day.

Shakib Al Hasan, the greatest player in Bangladesh cricket history, might play his last ODI World Cup and he will definitely look to end it on a high. It will be a tricky task to reach the semifinals but they have an advantage of the conditions which will be quite similar to their home conditions in Bangladesh.

Apart from Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hassan and Liton Das, will be crucial for Bangladesh to go far in the tournament.

Bangladesh’s Full Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023: