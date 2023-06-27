Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings

Bangladesh will start their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Afghanistan at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The Bangla Tigers have performed well in recent times especially in the 50-over format and with the tournament being held in India, they will be a threat to several teams. Bangladesh beat India last year in the ODI series, while this year they hammered World Champions England in T20I series as they have become a capable white-ball team who can beat any side in the world on a given day.
Shakib Al Hasan, the greatest player in Bangladesh cricket history, might play his last ODI World Cup and he will definitely look to end it on a high. It will be a tricky task to reach the semifinals but they have an advantage of the conditions which will be quite similar to their home conditions in Bangladesh.
Apart from Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hassan and Liton Das, will be crucial for Bangladesh to go far in the tournament.
Bangladesh’s Full Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023:
|DATE
|FIXTURE
|VENUE
|TIME
|Sun 07 October
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30
|Fri 10 October
|England vs Bangladesh
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|14:00
|Mon 14 October
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|10:30
|Fri 19 October
|India vs Bangladesh
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|14:00
|Wed 24 October
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|14:00
|Sat 28 October
|Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|14:00
|Sat 31 October
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|14:00
|Tue 06 November
|Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14:00
|Sun 12 November
|Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|10:30