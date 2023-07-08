Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023 Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Latest Updates

BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Live: Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI on Saturday. Bangladesh are trailing the three-match series 0-1 having lost the opening contest by 17 runs.

Apart from the on-field action, Bangladesh have also witnessed some off-field drama which saw Tamim Iqbal, one of their finest cricketers, announcing retirement in a teary press conference before making a U-turn after the country’s Prime Minister intervened.

Bangladesh will be aiming to draw level and push for a decider today. They have made a couple of changes to their playing XI. Mohammad Naim and Ebadot Hossain have been given a game while Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed are out.

“In the last game, it was double-paced in the first 10 overs. We’ll try our best and focus on our process. If we play well, we’ll definitely win. We should bowl in the right areas," Litton said at the toss.

Hashmatullah Shahidi said his team has a big opportunity to close out the series today itself.

“It’s a big opportunity. We want to give our 100% to win the series. We don’t mind batting first because the surface looks good. Better than last game, looks dry," Shahidi said.

Afghanistan are unchanged.

The series opener was curtailed by rain with the tourists emerging victorious via DLS method. Batting first, Bangladesh struggled to 169/9 in 43 overs with a fighting half-century from Towhid Hridoy.

In reply, rain arrived when Afghanistan were 83/2 in 21.4 overs and no play was possible.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman