Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Online & on TV

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Bangladesh are set to take on Afghanistan in the fourth ODI of the Asia Cup campaign on Sunday. Bangladesh opened their campaign with a loss against Sri Lanka. They will look to bounce back from the defeat in their upcoming fixture. September 3 will see the two Asian sides clash against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Afghanistan are yet to play a game in the tournament. They would be eager to start their quest for Asian glory on a winning note.

Bangladesh conceded a five-wicket loss against Sri Lanka on August 31. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side were disappointing in their batting performance, managing a total of a mere 164 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto did most of the heavy lifting for the Bangladeshis, hitting 89 runs in 122 balls. His innings included seven boundaries. It was Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana who took four scalps to curb the Bangladeshi offence.

Bangladesh bowlers also failed to show up in the game. Shakib managed to scalp two Sri Lankan batters but it just wasn’t enough to stop them from taking away the win.

Afghanistan lost 3-0 to Pakistan in their previous ODI series ahead of the Asia Cup. After a disappointing showing in their bilateral series, Afghanistan will be hoping to prove their mettle in Pakistan.

Ahead of Sunday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will occur on September 3, Sunday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Bangladesh vs Afghanistan be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will start at 3:00 PM IST on September 3, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Bangladesh and Afghanistan For the Asia Cup 2023?

Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi