Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-captain and Probable XIs for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Following a disappointing loss to the co-hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will be looking to rebound when they face off against Afghanistan in the next match of the Asia Cup. The match will be played on September 3 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In their season opener, Bangladesh faced a batting collapse. They were bundled out for a mere score of 164 runs which looked to be an easy assignment for Sri Lanka. The islander nation chased down the target comfortably with 10 overs in hand. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the only standout performer from the Bangladesh lineup, scoring 89 runs.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are coming off an ODI series loss against Pakistan, who registered a whitewash in the three-match series. Afghanistan will look to bounce back in the Asia Cup. They have got a strong batting unit as well as a great spin-bowling attack, led by all-rounder Rashid Khan. A win in the first game will unquestionably work as a huge confidence boost for Afghanistan, while Bangladesh will be desperate to get back on the winning track.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details

Date- Sunday, September 3, 2023

Time- 3:00 PM IST

Venue- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hassan

Vice-captain: Ibrahim Zadran

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Shakib Al Hasan

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Ibrahim Zadran

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XIs:

Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Full Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib