Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Streaming 2nd ODI: How to Watch BAN vs AFG Coverage on TV And Online

After a rain-plagued encounter and a tough loss, Bangladesh will be looking to even things up in the 2nd One Day International against Afghanistan. But Bangladesh has got many things to worry about including their captaincy status.

Tamim Iqbal who led Bangladesh in the first ODI has decided to retire from international cricket and announced the shocking news on 6th July. Bangladesh will now be led by Litton Das and the former captain will be replaced by Rony Talukdar in the side. Bangladesh will be looking to bounce back after a hard loss and keep the series alive.

Afghanistan on the other hand had a great outing on 5th July with the bowling unit performing all together. Fazalhaq Farooqi led the bowling attack with 3 wickets whereas the spin trio of Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb accounted for 5 wickets in total. They restricted the home side to 169 runs at the loss of 9 wickets. With a solid batting performance by opener Ibrahim Zadaran, the Afghans have a lot less to worry about and will be looking to clinch the series by defeating Bangladesh in this ODI.

Afghanistan would be favourites after their dominant victory but after the sudden retirement of their captain, a new look Bangladesh can come to play under the leadership of Litton Das and can bounce-back to level the series.

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 be played?

The 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 will occur on July 8th, Saturday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 be played?

The 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 will be played in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 start?

The 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 will start at 01:30 PM IST on July 8th, Saturday.

How to live stream the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023?

Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODIs 2023 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 on TV?

There will be no live telecast of the 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023, in India.

What are the Probable 11 of Bangladesh and Afghanistan for their 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023?

Bangladesh: Litton Das(C), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Zia-ur-Rehman.

What are the Squads of Bangladesh and Afghanistan for their 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023?

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Rony Talukdar

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wafadar Momand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem, Shahidullah, Sayed Shirzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman