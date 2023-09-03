BAN vs AFG Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Bruised Sri Lanka Look to Stay Alive, Afghanistan Begin Campaign

Live now
Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 14:16 IST
Lahore, Pakistan
Asia Cup 2023, BAN vs AFG LIVE Score: A bruised and battered Bangladesh will look to bounce back in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 as they face Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in their second Group-B game on Sunday. The Bangla Tigers suffered a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka on August 31 following a disappointing batting performance. Top-order batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto made 89 to play a lone hand in Bangladesh’s innings after they elected to bat first but lasted for only 42.4 overs.
Afghanistan are yet to play a game in the tournament. They would be eager to start their quest for Asian glory on a winning
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Asia Cup 2023 Group B clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Lahore
Afghanistan lost 3-0 to Pakistan in their previous ODI series ahead of the Asia Cup. After a disappointing showing in their bilateral series, Afghanistan will be hoping to prove their mettle in Pakistan.
Ahead of Sunday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:
What date Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will occur on September 3, Sunday.
Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Bangladesh vs Afghanistan be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan begin?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will start at 3:00 PM IST on September 3, Sunday.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match?
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.