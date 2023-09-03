BAN vs AFG Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Bruised Sri Lanka Look to Stay Alive, Afghanistan Begin Campaign

Read more

Afghanistan lost 3-0 to Pakistan in their previous ODI series ahead of the Asia Cup. After a disappointing showing in their bilateral series, Afghanistan will be hoping to prove their mettle in Pakistan.

Ahead of Sunday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will occur on September 3, Sunday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Bangladesh vs Afghanistan be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will start at 3:00 PM IST on September 3, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.