Bangladesh vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch second T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After securing a commendable six-wicket victory over England in the opening T20I, Bangladesh will now be looking to carry forward the momentum in order to seal the series. The penultimate match of the series is slated to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh on Sunday. Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud picked up two wickets in the first T20I to restrict the world champions to an achievable total of 156. England skipper Jos Buttler emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 67. Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto notched a sublime half century to claim a much-needed win for the hosts. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side scored the winning runs quite comfortably with two overs to spare.

The final T20I of the series is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 14. Previously, England had got the better of Bangladesh 2-1 in the ODI series.

Ahead of Sunday’s second T20I match between Bangladesh and England; here is all you need to know:

What date second T20I match between Bangladesh and England will be played?

The second T20I match between Bangladesh and England will take place on March 12, Sunday.

Where will the second T20I match Bangladesh vs England be played?

The second T20I match between Bangladesh and England will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

What time will the second T20I match Bangladesh vs England begin?

The second T20I match between Bangladesh and England will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Bangladesh vs England second T20I match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs England second T20I match?

Bangladesh vs England second T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs England Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Litton Das (wk), Ronny Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Get the latest Cricket News here