Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Streaming Cricket 2nd ODI: When and Where to Watch BAN vs IRE Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bangladesh is set to take on Ireland for the second One-day International of the three-match series. The 50-over encounter is slated to be held on March 20 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The earlier battle between these two saw Bangladesh outclassing Ireland in every aspect. Registering a massive 183-run victory in the opening ODI, the hosts have been leading the series. Earlier, the Tigers thrashed England in their own backyard, beating them 3-0 in the T20I series. The Tamim Iqbal-led side will aim to replicate the same results against the Irish unit and will head to the second ODI with an aim to establish a stronghold in the home assignment.

Bangladesh batted first in the first ODI and posted a mammoth 338 runs on the board. Shakib AL Hassan and Towhid Hridoy were their standout batters, scoring 92 and 93 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim also looked to be in good touch as the wicketkeeper-batter smashed 44 runs off 26 deliveries. Coming to chase the huge target, Ireland suffered a massive collapse as they were bundled out for just 155 runs. Stephen Doheny gave them a good start but did not get proper support from the other batters. The Irish opener scored 34 runs off 38 balls. Among others, George Dockrell survived a longer period on the crease and was Ireland’s highest scorer with 45 runs.

Ahead of Monday’s Second ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland; here is all you need to know:

What date Second ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played?

The Second ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland will take place on March 20, Monday.

Where will the Second ODI match Bangladesh vs Ireland be played?

The Second ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Second ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland begin?

The Second ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Ireland Second ODI match?

Bangladesh vs Ireland match will not be televised in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland Second ODI match?

Bangladesh vs Ireland match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume

