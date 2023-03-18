Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch BAN vs IRE 1st ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Following a stupendous performance against England, Bangladesh are gearing up to host Ireland for a multi-format series which will consist of three One-day Internationals, three T20 Internationals and a solitary Test. The opening match of the three-match ODI series is slated to take place on March 18 at the Sylhet District Stadium. Tamim Iqbal has been appointed as the captain of Bangladesh’s ODI squad, while Andy Balbirnie will be leading Ireland. The Tigers will miss the service of all-rounder Mahamadullah, who has been rested in the ODI series.

Bangladesh might fail to record a positive outcome in the Test and ODI series against England but the Shakib Al Hassan-led unit stunned the visitors in the shortest format, registering a 3-0 whitewash. In the 50-over assignments, the hosts won the first match but could not replicate the form in the final two outings, ultimately losing the three-game opera 2-1.

Ireland played their last ODI series against Zimbabwe on home soil. Winning the first match, the Irish side took an early lead but the visiting unit managed to turn the table around in the subsequent encounter. The three-match series ended in all square after the third ODI got abandoned due to bad weather.

Ahead of Saturday’s First ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland; here is all you need to know:

What date first ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played?

The First ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland will take place on March 18, Saturday.

Where will the First ODI match Bangladesh vs Ireland be played?

The first ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the First ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland begin?

The First ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Ireland First ODI match?

Bangladesh vs Ireland match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland First ODI match?

Bangladesh vs Ireland match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasa, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Benjamin White

