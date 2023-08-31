BAN 23/1 in 7 overs vs SL | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Theekshana Traps Tanzid on Duck After BAN Opt to Bat

Live now
Curated By: Vineet Ramakrishnan
Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 15:36 IST
Sri Lanka
BAN 23/1 in 7 overs vs SL | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka dropped a tricky catch of Najmul Shanto as Kasun Rajitha is still in search of his first wicket here. Maheesh Theekshana produced his magic once again as he got the better of Tanzid Hasan for a duck in the second over of the match. Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first vs Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. Playing XIs: Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera
Najmul Hossain Shanto with a terrific sweep shot off Maheesh Theekshana. The first time the Bangladesh batters has tried to take on the finger spinner and that’s 6 runs from the over. BAN 16/1 on 6 vs SL
Kausn Rajitha into his third over and bit of drama off the first delivery. Rajitha bowled one fuller which swung back and Najmul Shanto got the inside half of his bat on an attempted drive and the ball went to mid-on, where a diving Dasun Shanaka reached the ball, but could not control it and grassed it. Single comes off the last ball. BAN 12/1 in 5 vs SL
Maheesh Theekshana with his second over and another good over. three singles as Najmul Hossain Shanto gets off the mark. BAN 11/1 in 4 vs SL
Kasun Rajitha continues with his second over and a tidy over, but does give away a loose delivery. Pitched up on middle and off and Shanaka gets a bad bounce and ball moves to the boundary ropes. BAN 8/1 in 3 vs SL
WICKET! Maheesh Theekshana into the attack. Spin very early into the piece and what a move! Theekshana with a gorgeous delivery traps debutant Tanzid Hasan plumb in front. No answer for the youngster – Theekshana is just too good for him. A maiden over and successful one at that too. Some drama in the final balls as well. Huge LBW appeal on Najmul Hossain Shanto, but to no avail. SL lose a review on that as well. BAN 4/1 in 2 vs SL
Three dots and then Kasun RAjitha overpitches and pays the price for it. Naim gets enough time and room to open his arms and helps himself through the covers for a boundary. Bangladesh off the mark is style. Overcast conditions and Rajitha is fishing for some swing bowling on the fuller side. BAN 4/0 in 1 vs SL
And we are away! Kasun Rajitha has the new ball. Mohammad Naim takes strike and at the non-striker’s end is the debutant Tanzid Hasan.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first on what the Bangladesh skipper described as a ‘dry wicket’.
So former Sri Lankan captain Marvin Attapattu believes the Pallekelle track will be batting paradise with spin playing a big role in the first half and pace in the second. Win toss and chase is what the former openers reckons teams should do
angladesh will be facing Sri Lanka in the second match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first match of the tournament for both the teams.
Bangladesh are coming from a close series defeat to Afghanistan. However, Bangladesh are one of the dangerous teams in the tournament and will be looking to start their campaign with a win.
Shakib Al Hassan will be leading them and will hope Bangladesh have a good outing.
Sri Lanka are co-hosting the tournament and in home conditions, are quite strong face. They will be missing the services of their star allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga as he is recovering from a calf strain. Both teams are really strong sides in the subcontinent and will be hoping for a positive start. Sri Lanka are also the defending champions and will be looking to retain the crown as champions of the subcontinent.
Ahead of Thursday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh here is all you need to know:
What date Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will take place on August 31, Thursday.
Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh begin?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will begin at 3 PM IST on Thursday.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match?
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match?
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website in India.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Group B match of the Asia Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Group B match of the Asia Cup 2023 between hosts Sri Lanka (SL) and Bangladesh (BAN). SL last appeared in a 50-over game during the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers earlier in July. The Lankan brigade remained unbeaten in the campaign and thrashed the Netherlands in the summit clash to finish at the top. Continuing the sublime form in the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka will eye to equal India’s record for winning the tournament seven times. Meanwhile, Bangladesh hosted Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series last month. They, however, failed to make the most out of the home assignment, losing the series 2-1. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will look to bounce back in the Asia Cup, putting up a neck-to-neck battle against the neighbouring nations.
What are the full squads of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka the Asia Cup 2023?
Bangladesh Full Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Sri Lanka Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan