Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming For Asia Cup 2023: How to Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Coverage on TV And Online

Reigning champions Sri Lanka will begin their journey in the 2023 Asia Cup with a high-voltage encounter against Bangladesh. The Island nation is co-hosting the continental tournament this year, along with Pakistan. They served the same role in the previous edition, joining hands with the United Arab Emirates. Sri Lanka will play their season opener at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on August 31. The Asia Cup will be played in the ODI format this time, while in the past few editions, it was organised as a 20-over competition. Sri Lanka might have shown their dominance in the shortest format. But the scenario will be different for them this year.

Sri Lanka last appeared in a 50-over game during the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers earlier in July. The Lankan brigade remained unbeaten in the campaign and thrashed the Netherlands in the summit clash to finish at the top. Continuing the sublime form in the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka will eye to equal India’s record for winning the tournament seven times. Meanwhile, Bangladesh hosted Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series last month. They, however, failed to make the most out of the home assignment, losing the series 2-1. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will look to bounce back in the Asia Cup, putting up a neck-to-neck battle against the neighbouring nations.

Ahead of Thursday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will take place on August 31, Thursday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin at 3 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka For the Asia Cup 2023?

Bangladesh Full Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan