Bangladeshi Opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh Adopts Odd Method To Train Mentally for 2023 ODI World Cup: WATCH

The ODI World Cup is around the corner and teams will be in tough competition amongst each other. A lot of players will be giving it their all in order to prepare and showcase their best during the course of the World Cup.

Some might be training extra in the gym, some might be working on the mental aspect of their game. But Bangladesh’s opening batter, Naim Sheikh has brought in a different way of preparing for the World Cup.

In a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Social Media Manager of the Bangla Tigers and Rangpur Riders, Naim was seen walking on hot fire as part of his mental training.

An alleged video of Bangladesh star opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh, walking fearlessly on fire as part of his mind-training regimen in anticipation of the Asia Cup, is getting viral on social media.

Naim Sheikh working with a mind trainer ahead of Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/mkykegJ06p— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) August 18, 2023

However, no confirmation has come from Sheikh’s side in this regard.

The Asia Cup tournament will be held in a hybrid model, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka sharing the hosting duties.

The excitement will kick off on August 30, as Pakistan takes on Nepal in the opening match in Multan.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will begin their campaign against co-hosts Sri Lanka on August 31 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.