Bapu Nadkarni Birth Anniversary: Indian Spinner Who Once Bowled Record 21 Consecutive Maiden Overs

Bapu Nadkarni was born on April 4, 1933, in Nashik, Maharashtra. He was a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Nadkarni played first-class cricket for Mumbai and was a regular member of their team during the 1950s and 1960s. He made his Test debut for India in 1955 against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Nadkarni was known for his remarkable bowling performance in the 1960-61 Test series against Pakistan, where he bowled 21 consecutive maiden overs, a world record that still stands today. He played 41 Test matches for India and scored 1,414 runs at an average of 25.7. Nadkarni was also a useful bowler and took 88 wickets at an average of 29.07. In first-class cricket, he scored 8,880 runs and took 500 wickets. Nadkarni retired from international cricket in 1968 but continued to play domestic cricket for a few more years. After retiring from cricket, he served as a coach and selector for the Indian team and was also a commentator for All India Radio. Nadkarni passed away on January 17, 2020, at the age of 86.

