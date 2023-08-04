Batsmen's Attack Against Spinners In Middle Overs Will Decide Fate Of T20I Series: Rovman Powell On Facing Indian Spinners

After winning the first T20I against India by four runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, West Indies captain Rovman Powell believes his team’s batting against the visitors’ spinners in the middle overs will play a crucial role in deciding who emerges as the winner of the series.

West Indies suffered a slowdown in their scoring in the middle overs as the Indian spinners wove magic to trouble the batsmen, but Pooran and Powell took control and secured the hosts a fairly formidable 149-6 on the slow Trinidad pitch.

“It was difficult. We always knew that the new ball was going to give us runs. It was always going to be a good powerplay and then it (was going to) slow down in the middle, because they have a lot of very good spinners."

“This series will be decided on how West Indian batters bat spin in those middle overs. If we bat spin good during the middle overs, then we have a lot of batters at the back end and we have a lot of power in the back end."

Powell emphasised the importance of the left-hand batsmen to attack the spinner during the middle overs and help guide the team.

Contrary to India, West Indies played just one specialist spinner in Akeal Hosein, who gave away just 17 runs in four overs and dismissed Shubman Gill in India’s run-chase of 150.

Powell admitted that he was wondering if West Indies played a spinner less but appreciated Holder for being the match-winner.

“After watching what the Indians bowled, I was thinking if we were a spinner short, to be honest. But we’ve got to utilise what we have and back our skills… Not just the 18th over, he (Holder) summed up the conditions very well. At the interval, he tells us in the dressing room that ‘pace off — force the Indians to hit the ball, not use the pace’, and Jase was fantastic."

West Indies now have a 1-0 lead in the five-game series and will play the second T20I against India at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.