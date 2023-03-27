Batting Legend Sachin Tendulkar Announced Brand Ambassador of JioCinema

JioCinema has roped in India batting legend and one of the finest cricketers to have played the game Sachin Tendulkar as their Brand Ambassador ahead of the IPL 2023. Tendulkar will reinforce JioCinema’s efforts to make sports viewing synonymous with digital.

One of the most worshipped cricketers to have ever set foot on the 22 yards, Tendulkar opens his new innings with JioCinema in a film where he calls for fans to watch IPL only on JioCinema. In addition, the Mumbai Indians icon will also participate in several initiatives featured on the JioCinema, Sports18 and various social media platforms.

“Fans are an integral part of all sports. It has been wonderful knowing the various efforts that are being put by the JioCinema team, keeping fans at the centre. While there are many interesting digital innovations being rolled out this IPL, I am sure this is just the start of several more to come. It has been a pleasure working with the Viacom18 team and I am looking forward to an exciting partnership as we travel together with fans into the future of sports consumption,” Tendulkar said.

Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj says he’s thrilled to have Tendulkar onboard.

“Sachin Tendulkar is synonymous with cricket and one of those rarest of rare cricketers who have been part of the rapidly changing face of cricket for over three decades. We are thrilled to have him amplify JioCinema’s proposition for sports fans of unmatched experience of watching their favourite sports on digital," Jayaraj said.

IPL 2023 gets underway from March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

All matches will be streamed live on JioCinema for free this season.

In addition, JioCinema will offer 4K feed, multi-language and multi-cam presentation, interactivity through stats pack and Play Along feature.

Get the latest Cricket News here