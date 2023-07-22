BB vs CTSA Dream11 Prediction for Zim Afro T10 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army

The Bulawayo Braves are going to take on the Cape Town Samp Army in the 4th match of the Zim Afro T10 League. The Braves will be playing their 3rdmatch of the tournament and are 1-1 in their encounters so far.

Skipper Sikander Raza has stepped up for the Braves in the competition so far. Pacer Taskin Ahmed has been economical and deadly with the ball. The side is coming off a loss at the hands of Joburg Buffalos in a close match.

The case has been similar for CTSA which lost their opening match to the Durban Qalandars in a tight game. Skipper Parthiv Patel fought valiantly but came it ultimately proved to be futile. Their main weapon would be Mujeeb Ur Rahman who has all the variations in the book. He has shown the ability to deliver economical spells which is very essential to play in the T10 league.

BB would be walking in as favourites to win this match but that is the excitement of T10, any team can change the game at any moment and shock everyone.

BB vs CTSA Match Details

Date- July 22nd 2023

Time- 10:30 PM IST

Venue- Harare Sports Club.

BB vs CTSA Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sikander Raza

Vice-captain: Taskin Ahmed

Wicket Keeper: Parthiv Patel

Batsmen: Ben McDermott, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Allrounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tom Curran, Beau Webster, Ryan Burl, Ashton Turner

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

BB vs CTSA Probable XIs:

BB (Probable XI): Ben McDermott(w), Kobe Herft, Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Ashton Turner, Sikandar Raza(c), Thisara Perera, Beau Webster, Tymal Mills, Taskin Ahmed, Faraz Akram

CTSA (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Cephas Zhuwao, Parthiv Patel(w/c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sean Williams, Johnathan Campbell, Karim Janat, Tom Curran, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Ngarava, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

BB vs CTSA Squads:

Cape Town Samp Army Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Cephas Zhuwao, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sean Williams, Karim Janat, Tom Curran, Parthiv Patel(w/c), Johnathan Campbell, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Ngarava, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Stuart Binny, Hamilton Masakadza, Mohammad Irfan, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Matthew Breetzke, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Bulawayo Braves Squad: Ben McDermott(w), Kobe Herft, Sikandar Raza(c), Ashton Turner, Ryan Burl, Thisara Perera, Timycen Maruma, Beau Webster, Tymal Mills, Tanunurwa Makoni, Faraz Akram, Taskin Ahmed, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Patrick Dooley