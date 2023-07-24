BB vs HH Dream11 Prediction For Zim Afro T10 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For BB vs HH

BB vs HH Dream11 Prediction: Bulawayo Braves (BB) will go one-on-one against Harare Hurricanes (HH) in the twelfth game of the inaugural Zim Afro T10 2023 League on Monday. The Braves currently sit in the third position having won only one out of four games in the competition. While Harare Hurricanes have acquired the last position due to two losses in three games in their campaign.

Harare Sports Club will host the epic clash on July 24. The Harare pitch has a history of favouring the batting side. We would have to wait until Monday to find out how big a role will the pitch play in the awaited clash.

Both teams have previously met in the opening game of the tournament, where the Bulawayo Braves decimated the Harare Hurricanes. A brilliant 62-run knock from Sikandar Raza helped the Braves put together a total of 128 runs. During their bowling, Sikandar Raza continued his stellar form, scalping three wickets to help claim a 49-run victory for BB. The Braves could not manage their momentum as they conceded a 10-run defeat to Johannesburg Buffaloes, a loss to Samp Army by eight wickets and another 25-run defeat to Durban Qalanders in their following fixtures.

Harare Hurricanes are having a similar campaign as they lost their first two group games before picking up a five-wicket victory against the Durban Qalandars.

Both teams have a similar momentum as they head into Monday’s clash. Neither of the two are absolute favourites to win the group game on July 24.

BB vs HH Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-captain: Mohammad Nabi

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa, Regis Chakabva, Ben McDermott

Batters: Ashton Turner, Donavon Ferreira, Kobe Herft

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Nandre Burger, Paddy Dooley

BB vs HH Probable XIs:

BB Probable XI: Ben McDermott (wk), Ashton Turner, Ryan Burl, Thisara Perera, Sikandar Raza (c), Beau Webster, Kobe Herft, Timycen Maruma, Paddy Dooley, Tymal Mills, Tanaka Chivanga

HH Probable XI: Robin Uthappa (wk), Regis Chakabva (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Irfan Pathan, Donavon Ferreira, Mohammad Nabi, Luke Jongwe, Tinotenda Maphosa, Samit Patel, Brandon Mavuta, Nandre Burger

BB vs HH Full Squad

Bulawayo Braves Full Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Taskin Ahmed, Ashton Turner, Tymal Mills, Thisara Perera, Ben McDermott (wk), Beau Webster, Ryan Burl, Patrick Dooley, Kobe Herft, Timycen Maruma, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Faraz Akram, Mujeeb ur Rehman

Harare Hurricanes Full Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Evin Lewis, Robin Uthappa (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shahnawaz Dahani, Duan Jansen, Samit Patel, Kevin Koththigoda, Christopher Mpofu, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Mushiwa, Irfan Pathan, S Sreesanth, Khalid Shah.