BBC Interviewer In Hot Water Following Sexist "Barbie" Remark To Australian Star Maitlin Brown On Live TV

The third edition of The Hundred, a hundred-ball cricket tournament involving eight women’s teams located in major cities across England and Wales, kicked off on August 1 with a doubleheader as the Southern Brave visited Nottingham to take on the Trent Rockets in the opening matches of both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The headlines that should have highlighted the elite performances of Smriti Mandhana, who scored a half-century as she continued her stellar form, were marred by controversy surrounding comments made by new sideline interviewer/former Loe Island contestant Chris Hughes during his chat with Australian cricketer Maitlin Brown.

During the interview, Hughes started off by offering plenty of positivity, but things took an awkward turn when Brown mentioned what her team, the Southern Brave, had been up to. The conversation seemed to go off track, leaving viewers cringing at the exchange.

“We watched Barbie the other night altogether and it was really good team bonding and the group is gelling really well together. That is the key to success I think in tournaments like this, how well and how quickly you can gel as a group," she said.

To this, Hughes replied saying, “You’re a little Barbie yourself, innit, with your blue eyes," which made the interview take an awkward turn.

The interview has been met with widespread criticism, with many citing it as an example of sexist sports commentary.

Did Chris Hughes really say to Maitlan Brown, “You’re a little Barbie yourself, with your blue eyes.”? I am speechless. I was cringing for her. Lesser people would have smacked him in the chops. Imagine telling Ben Stokes he looks like Ken?! #TheHundred— Sally Strawberry (@kentishsal) August 1, 2023

Chris Hughes taking a leaf from Chris Gayle’s interviewing technique. Clearly didn’t get the memo from the film. Have complained to the BBC #Barbie #TheHundred #BBCcricket https://t.co/L3ShB0HK2r— Sam Collinson (@Sonofkerwin) August 1, 2023

This incident has drawn parallels with another infamous episode involving former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle. In January 2016, Gayle had asked TV reporter Mel McLaughlin for a drink during a live interview, following it up with the comment, “Don’t blush, baby".

The inappropriate remarks were met with severe backlash, leading to Gayle being fined USD 10,000 by his club, the Melbourne Renegades. The incident left McLaughlin visibly uncomfortable and was widely condemned by Cricket Australia and the public alike.

Brown is an established cricket star who has had a successful career in the Women’s Big Bash League and was a member of the Australia squad in 2020 and 2021.