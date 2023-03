BCCI Announces Central Contract: Jadeja Promoted, KL Rahul Demoted; No Place for Vihari, Rahane and Ishant Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced the Annual Player Contracts for the Indian men’s cricket team for the 2022-23 season.

The payment structures are:

Team India (Senior Men)

Period Grade A + Grade A Grade B Grade C Oct 2022 to Sept 2023 INR 7 Cr INR 5 Cr INR 3 Cr INR 1 Cr

Distribution of Annual Player Contracts Team India (Senior Men)

Grade S.No. Name A+ 1 Rohit Sharma 2 Virat Kohli 3 Jasprit Bumrah 4 Ravindra Jadeja A 1 Hardik Pandya 2 R Ashwin 3 Mohd. Shami 4 Rishabh Pant 5 Axar Patel B 1 Cheteshwar Pujara 2 KL Rahul 3 Shreyas Iyer 4 Mohd. Siraj 5 Suryakumar Yadav 6 Shubman Gill C 1 Umesh Yadav 2 Shikhar Dhawan 3 Shardul Thakur 4 Ishan Kishan 5 Deepak Hooda 6 Yuzvendra Chahal 7 Kuldeep Yadav 8 Washington Sundar 9 Sanju Samson 10 Arshdeep Singh 11 KS Bharat

