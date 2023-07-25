BCCI Announces Fixtures of Home Season 2023-24: Team India to Host Australia Before World Cup 2023

The BCCI on Tuesday announced Team India’s fixtures for the home season 2023-24, comprising a total of 16 international matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play as many as 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is till March 2024.

BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal and Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the board’s venue rotation policy.

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on 23rd November in Vizag and concluding on 3rd December in Hyderabad.

The start of the new year will see Afghanistan arriving in India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.

Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting on 25th January 2024. The exciting Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.