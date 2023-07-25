CHANGE LANGUAGE
BCCI Announces Fixtures of Home Season 2023-24: Team India to Host Australia Before World Cup 2023

July 25, 2023

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

The BCCI on Tuesday announced Team India’s fixtures for the home season 2023-24, comprising a total of 16 international matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play as many as 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is till March 2024.

BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal and Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the board’s venue rotation policy.

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on 23rd November in Vizag and concluding on 3rd December in Hyderabad.

 The start of the new year will see Afghanistan arriving in India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.

Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting on 25th January 2024. The exciting Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

2023-24 – Home Matches
Australia tour of India – 3 ODIs
FROM / TOMon18-Sep-23Thu28-Sep-23Format0-3-0India
S. No.Date (From)Date (To)TimeMatchVenue
1Fri22-Sep-231:30 PM1st ODIMohali
2Sun24-Sep-231:30 PM2nd ODIIndore
3Wed27-Sep-231:30 PM3rd ODIRajkot
Australia tour of India – 5 T20Is
FROM / TOTue21-Nov-23Mon04-Dec-23Format0-0-5India
S. No.Date (From)Date (To)TimeMatchVenue
1Thu23-Nov-237:00 PM1st T20IVizag
2Sun26-Nov-237:00 PM2nd T20ITrivandrum
3Tue28-Nov-237:00 PM3rd T20IGuwahati
4Fri01-Dec-237:00 PM4th T20INagpur
5Sun03-Dec-237:00 PM5th T20IHyderabad
Afghanistan tour of India – 3 T20Is
FROM / TOTue09-Jan-24Thu18-Jan-24Format0-3-0IND
S. No.Date (From)Date (To)TimeMatchVenue
1Thu11-Jan-24-1st T20IMohali
2Sun14-Jan-24-2nd T20IIndore
3Wed17-Jan-24-3rd T20IBengaluru
England tour of India – 5 Tests
FROM / TOSat20-Jan-24Mon11-Mar-24Format0-0-5IND
S. No.Date (From)Date (To)TimeMatchVenue
1Thu25-Jan-24Mon29-Jan-24-1st TestHyderabad
2Fri02-Feb-24Tue06-Feb-24-2nd TestVizag
3Thu15-Feb-24Mon19-Feb-24-3rd TestRajkot
4Fri23-Feb-24Tue27-Feb-24-4th TestRanchi
5Thu07-Mar-24Mon11-Mar-24-5th TestDharamsala
