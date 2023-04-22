BCCI Announces Release of Request for Proposals to Stage IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of Request for Proposals for staging the closing ceremony of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. The final match of 2023 edition of the cash-rich league will be played at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad, which also hosted the season opener. In the opening ceremony ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings clash, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh entertained the fans with his melodious voice. While Indian actresses Tamanna Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana also set the stage on fire with their power-pack dance performances.

The BCCI has invited bids from reputed entities for acquiring the rights and obligations to stage the closing ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final of the season is scheduled to be held on May 28.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Proposal’ (“RFP”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till April 27, 2023," the BCCI stated.

“Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee. Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid," it added.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

Earlier on Friday, the board announced the schedule of the IPL 2023 playoffs and final. The playoffs and final will be played from 23rd May to 28th May 2023 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held on 23rd May at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24th May. While qualifier 2 and final will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium.

