BCCI Announces Release of Request for Quotation for Official Partner Rights for Board Events

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of Request for Quotation for Official Partner Rights for the board events. The Indian Cricket Board related a statement on Friday where they invited bids from the entities that are interested in acquiring the partner rights for BCCI Events.

The board shared the details of the process as it stated that the RFQ document would be made available to the entities on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Quotation’ (“RFQ”) document which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFQ documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFQ will be available for purchase till September 13, 2023," the BCCI said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

Recently, the BCCI issued an Invitation to Tender (“ITT”) for Media Rights to the BCCI International Matches and Domestic Matches for September 2023 – March 2028. As part of the process, an e-auction was conducted on August 31, 2023, wherein all eligible bidders were permitted to participate to determine the successful bidder for the Media Rights.

Viacom 18 Media Private Limited acquired the Media Rights from September 2023 to March 2028 for a cumulative figure of INR 5,963 crores, subject to execution of definitive documentation and completion of formalities as required by BCCI, and other obligations specified in the ITT being completed.

India will be playing 88 international games across three formats including 25 Tests, 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is with per match value of the deal standing around Rs 67.76 crore. This is nearly Rs 7.76 crore more than last cycle’s Rs 60 crore per match value.

The rights will come into effect with India’s three-match home series against Australia beginning on September 22 and ending on March 31, 2028.