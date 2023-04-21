BCCI Announces Schedule For IPL 2023 Playoffs and Final, Ahmedabad to Host Summit Clash

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final. The playoffs and final will be played from 23rd May to 28th May 2023 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held on 23rd May at the MA Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24th May.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL final on 26th and 28th May respectively.

Qualifier 1 is played among the top two teams in the points table while the Eliminator is played between third and fourth-ranked teams. Qualifier 2 will pit the winner of the eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1.

IPL 2023 Playoffs and final schedule Date Match Venue 23 May Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2 Chennai 24 May Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4 Chennai 26 May Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 Ahmedabad 28 May Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad will be hosting the Qualifier 2 and the final last season as well, in which Gujarat Titans won the tournament in their maiden outing.

Chennai’s Chepauk is hosting the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The 16th IPL had, in fact, started on April 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s biggest cricketing arena.

The 2022 edition was played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune but the playoffs and the final were held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

In this edition, the league reverted to the usual home and away format with a total of 70 games, plus the four playoff matches. All 10 teams were split up into two groups with each team playing 7 home and 7 away games in the regular season, with each team in the same group playing each other once and facing a team from the other group twice.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title five times, with Chennai Super Kings winning it four times. Kolkata Knight Riders have been champions twice, with Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans winning it once each.

(With inputs from Agencies)

