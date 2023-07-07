BCCI Apex Council Approves Participation of Men's and Women's Team in Asian Games

The BCCI Apex Council has given its approval for the participation of the men’s and women’s teams in the upcoming Asian Games. Both Indian teams will take part in the multi-nation tournament which will take place at Hangzhou in September-October.

India didn’t take part when cricket was part of the Asian Games last time in Incheon in 2014. This will be the fourth time when the game of cricket will be part of the prestigious Asian Games event.

Meanwhile, the BCCI will send a second-string team to take play the men’s competition while a full-strength side will be picked for the women’s event.

In a note, BCCI said considering the crowded international schedule, it will be a challenge to field a team at Asian Games but contributing to the national cause is also important.

“Through effective planning, communication and co-ordination, the BCCI aims to navigate those challenges successfully and contribute to the national cause by fielding a team in both men’s and women’s category in line with the Government of India’s directions," the board said.

Considering the recent form and performances, India will be favourites to win the Gold medal in both men’s and women’s event.

The women’s event will begin from September 19, while the men’s tournament will commence from September 28.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan’s name is doing rounds as the captain of the India B team that will take part in the quadrennial extravaganza. However, veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik has urged the selector to name Ashwin as the captain.

“Ashwin is arguably one of the greatest players to have ever played in terms of his quality of bowling and the number of wickets he has picked. If India is sending a B team, with the main team preparing for the World Cup, they should make him the captain if he is not part of the ODI setup."

I genuinely feel he deserves it and has earned the right to be the team captain. I wish they name Ashwin as captain for at least the Asian Games. That will be a feather in his hat,” Karthik said at an event.