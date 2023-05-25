CHANGE LANGUAGE
IPL 2023 Final: Presidents of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan Cricket Boards Invited, Asia Cup to be Discussed

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Jay Shah has extended invitation to BCB, ACB and SLC for the IPL 2023 final. (Pic Credit: BCCI)

The uncertainty over the venue of the Asia Cup 2023 continues with BCCI and PCB at loggerheads

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited the presidents of the Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan cricket boards for the final of the IPL 2023 scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Sunday.

“The respective presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards will grace the Tata IPL 2023 final to be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023," BCCI secretary Jay shah said in a statement on Friday.

The tussle over the venue for the continental event continues with BCCI adamant on not playing in Pakistan citing security concerns and refusal of permission from the Indian government.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially threatened to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup in India should BCCI not change its stance.

However, later PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said he has proposed a hybrid model to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) whereby Pakistan and other nations will play in the country while matches involving Indian team will be held at a neutral venue.

However, as per reports, the SLC and BCB officials have expressed their reservations at hosting a part of the event in the UAE.

Another suggestion is that PCB keeps the hosting rights but the tournament is held at a neutral venue like the last edition for which Sri Lanka was the original host but due to the political unrest in the country, it was held in UAE.

    PCB maintains the hybrid solution is acceptable and threatens it will pull out of the tournament should its proposal gets rejected.

    Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played in September, a month before the ODI World Cup.

