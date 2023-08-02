BCCI Invites Applications For Bowling, Fielding Coaches For Indian Women's Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set the ball rolling for the appointment of bowling and fielding coaches for the Indian women’s cricket team. BCCI on Wednesday, August 2 floated the advertisements inviting applications for the two posts on its website.

According to the BCCI statement, the last date for submitting candidature is set at August 10, 6 PM so interested parties only have 8 days remaining to put forward their names for the hotseats.

After the said deadline, the Cricket Advisory Committee will then shortlist the candidates before lining up an interview.

The process will remain the same as earlier for the head coach role which has been vacant ever since Ramesh Powar was shifted to the NCA after his second stint as the coach of the Indian women’s team.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had revealed that the CAC, comprising of Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape had expressed the need for bowling and fielding coaches.

“CAC have already done one round of interviews and they feel there is need of fielding and bowling coach. So that process will happen before the announcement is made,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said after meeting staging state associations of World Cup in New Delhi.

According to reports, Amol Muzumdar is a front-runner for the head coach role however, a final decision is awaited from BCCI.

For the unversed, after Powar, batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar was handed over the interim charge while Australia’s Troy Cooley was named the bowling coach for the T20 World Cup in February. Nooshin Al Khadeer chipped in as the interim coach during the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit’s recent visit to Bangladesh.

It is expected that the entire support staff including the head coach and the bowling as well as fielding coaches will be named before the Asian Games in September.