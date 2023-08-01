BCCI invites tender for Title Sponsor rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rolled out an official statement on Tuesday, inviting bids from reputed entities for acquiring the Title Sponsor Rights. The interested parties can apply for the same after making a payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh plus the applicable GST.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The ITT will be available for purchase till August 21, 2023,” the statement read.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid,” it added.

The board further stated it reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

