1-MIN READ

BCCI Invites Tenders for Media Rights for the International and Domestic Matches

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 17:57 IST

New Delhi, India

BCCI invites tenders for media rights (AFP Photo)

BCCI has invited tenders for the media rights regarding the international and domestic games with interested parties requiring to a non-refundable amount of 17.70 Lakhs INR.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially floated the tender invites from reputed entities regarding the media rights for the BCCI international and domestic matches.

The apex body released a statement on Wednesday regarding the same. The interested parties can apply for the same by making a payment of a non-refundable fee of 17.70 Lakhs INR including GST.

BCCI further informed that the ITT documents will be available for purchase until August 25.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 15,00,000 (Indian Rupees Fifteen Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," read a statement from BCCI.

“Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to bccimediarights2023@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable ITT fee," informed the statement further.

BCCI further clarified the apex body will evaluate the eligibility of the bids from interested parties, and that merely purchasing the IIT does not make any entity a bidder.

“BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason," the BCCI statement added.

Notably, the BCCI media rights include the broadcast rights for the home games of Indian men’s and women’s teams, as well as the domestic games.

Read the full statement of BCCI here, along with details to purchase of ITT documents.

