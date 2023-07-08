BCCI Media Rights to Get Finalised by August End; India Women's Team to Get New Head Coach Before Asian Games

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has stated the board will lock the media rights deal of cricket matches in India for the 2023-2027 cycle by the end of August. The broadcasters’ deal cycle ended in March this year when Star Sports used to telecast the cricket matches played in India.

Shah says that the BCCI will finalise the deal before the three-match ODI series against Australia which is set to take place in September.

“Media rights deal will be done by August end," Shah told media in Mumbai on Friday.

The BCCI secretary added the series against Afghanistan had been moved to January and will not take place before the 50-over World Cup, scheduled between October 5 and November 19.

Meanwhile, the BCCI Apex Council also gave approval to the men’s and women’s teams to take part in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

“We are going to participate in the Asian Games. The Apex Council has approved the participation of our men’s and women’s teams," Shah said.

The BCCI secretary added that sports management firm Grant Thornton had sent their suggestions for the upgrade and repair of 10 out of the 12 stadiums, which will be hosting the World Cup.

Player retirement policy

Shah has also indicated that BCCI is working to implement a policy to prevent the players to take retirement from domestic cricket and the IPL to play in overseas franchise league. The BCCI has decided to work on that policy after Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from the IPL after the 2023 final, and is going to play for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket in the US.

“We’ll come out with a policy to prevent the trend of pre-determined retirement. The office-bearers will make a policy and send it back for approval," Shah said.

Coaching staff for women’s team

Shah said the Indian senior women’s team will have its coaching staff, including head coach, in place before the Asian Games. Without taking Amol Muzumdar’s name, who has been recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), he said the team has finalised one name.

“The CAC has recommended the name of a head coach. They will also interview a batting and bowling coach. We will announce the names of all coaches before the Asian Games," he said.

With PTI Inputs