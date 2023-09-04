BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Cross Attar-Wagah Border to Visit Pakistan

The President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla crossed the Attari–Wagah border to visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

The two departed to Pakistan from the Punjab’s airport in Amritsar where Rajeev Shukla spoke to media personnel.

Shukla was quoted by ANI, “This two-day visit is purely from the point of view of cricket, nothing political."

Binny was also quoted by ANI, he said, “I am looking forward to my visit since we’ve been to Colombo to see matches in Sri Lanka."

#WATCH | BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice -President Rajeev Shukla arrive at Punjab’s Amritsar airport to visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023“This two-day visit is purely from the point of view of cricket, nothing political…," says Shukla. Roger Binny says “I am looking forward… pic.twitter.com/7TiKlBHexA — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

The two were meant to be invited as a representative of the BCCI for an official dinner at Lahore in order to celebrate Pakistan’s hosting of the tournament.

Pakistan is only hosting four matches of the thirteen matches due to the BCCI’s reluctance to play their games in Pakistan. Sri Lanka was called upon as the co-hosts with the rest of the matches being played in Pallekelle and Colombo.

#WATCH | Punjab: BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla crossed the Attari–Wagah border to visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 pic.twitter.com/oEot70doAq— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

The BCCI has come under heavy criticism for picking Sri Lanka to host the rest of the games due to the overcast weather conditions. The rains washed out the marquee clash between India vs Pakistan as well which disappointed many of the fans.

Ex-Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Najam Sethi was also critical of the BCCI’s selection of Sri Lanka as the hosts claiming that UAE would have been a better option to host as the matches are highly unlikely to be washed out due to rain.

India is taking on Nepal and will require a win or a draw to secure themselves to progress through to the Super 4s stage of the tournament.

Pakistan has qualified for the Super 4 stage and was the first side to do so after managing a win against Nepal and a draw against India.