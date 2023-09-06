BCCI to Release 400,000 More Tickets in Next Phase of Sales for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Given the ‘high demand’ for ICC Cricket World Cup tickets, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to release 400,000 more in their next phase of sales, BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledges the high demand for tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023," the statement read.

“After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event.

“Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event.

“The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023," the statement added.

The general public can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

BCCI also added that, “Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course."

“The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023," BCCI added in their statement.

This comes after an exclusive report by News18 Cricketnext that found some tickets for the marquee India vs Pakistan match in the 2023 World Cup is being sold at Rs 19,51,580 each on third-party websites.

The first lot of tickets for the World Cup, including the marquee India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad was been sold out within an hour after ICC’s ticketing partner opened its exclusive pre-sale window.

The BCCI and ICC had opted for a staggered sale process to offer a smooth experience to the fans after revising the schedule of as many as nine games after announcing the full schedule in June.

In contrast, the schedule of the previous World Cup in England and even the 2011 edition in India was announced well in advance.