1-MIN READ

Former India Cricketer Shyama Shaw Named in BCCI Women's Selection Panel; Thilak Naidu Named Chairman of Junior Committee

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 17:09 IST

New Delhi, India

The women selection panel is led by Neetu David. (AFP Photo)

The two names were recommended by a Cricket Advisory Committee after interviewing multiple applicants for the two vacant positions

The BCCI has announced appointment for the vacant positions in its Women’s Selection Committee and Junior Cricket Committee.

Former India cricketer Shyama Shaw, who played three Tests and five ODIs, has joined the women selection panel while Thilak Naidu, former Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter, has been named chairman of the junior committee.

The names were recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape.

The CAC interviewed screened multiple applications for the positions of one selector in the women’s Selection Committee and junior Cricket Committee each, respectively before unanimously recommending their choices for the said positions.

Shaw was a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler. She first represented Bengal in domestic cricket from 1985 to 1997 and then Railways from 1998 to 2002.

After retiring, she served as a Bengal selector for two terms.

Naidu, a former wicket-keeper and batter, represented Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10, as well as South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy.

Known for his aggressive batting, he scored 4386 runs in 93 first-class games.

From 2013 to 2016, he chaired the KSCA Junior Selection Committee and also served on the KSCA’s Senior Selection Committee during the 2015-16 season.

Women’s Selection Committee: Neetu David (chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatacha, Shyama Dey Shaw.

Junior Cricket Committee: VS Thilak Naidu (chairperson), Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishen Mohan.

