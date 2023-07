​BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs for Bangladesh vs India 2023

India women will square off against Bangladesh in the second T20 international of a three-match series which they lead 1-0. India picked up a dominant victory in the previous game by seven wickets in Dhaka on Sunday.

The second match will also be held at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium with the in-game proceedings set to start at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

Bangladesh would be looking to fight back as they seek to keep the series alive.

India Women’s team won the toss and decided to bowl first in the opening game.

Bangladesh batters failed to get going with Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary and Shorna Akter struggling to up the scoring rate and Bangladesh put up a rather unimpressive total of 114 runs while losing five wickets.

India went on to dominate Bangladesh in the second innings as well.

Despite Shafali Verma’s early dismissal on a duck, India were able to recover, grasping control of the game. Smriti Mandhana played an impressive inning, hitting 38 runs in 34 balls. However, it was the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur herself who took the spotlight, scoring a superb 54 off 35.

The Indian captain hit six boundaries and two sixes in the game to secure the win.

A wounded Bangladesh side would be looking to make amendments, heading into the 2nd T20 game on Tuesday. Despite their history and India’s brimming form, you can never count out Bangladesh from putting up a fight.

BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Ritu Moni, Nigar Sultana, Yastika Bhatia

Allrounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sultana Khatun, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Nahida Akter

BD-W vs IN-W Probable XIs

BD-W Probable XI: Nigar Sultana (c)(wk), Salma Khatun, Shamina Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khatun

IN-W Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yashika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani

BD-W vs IN-W Full Squad

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Shathi Rani Bormon, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter (wk), Nigar Sultana (c)(wk), Shamima Sultana (wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Sanjida Akyer Meghla, Sultana Khatun

India: Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Minnu Mani, Pooja Vastrakar, Uma Chetry (wk), Yashika Bhatia (wk), Anjali Sarvani, Bareddy Anusha, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya