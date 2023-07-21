BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction For 3rd ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Bangladesh Women vs India Women

India and Bangladesh will be playing each other in the series decider on 22nd July in the Shere Bangla Stadium. The series hangs in the middle tied at 1-1 with Bangladesh claiming the first ODI and India clinching the 2nd one.

India Women have outdone the hosts in the 2nd ODI and have kept the series alive. Jemimah Rodrigues took the team on her back and performed exceptionally with both bat and ball, scoring 88 runs in 78 balls and picking up 4 crucial wickets. Indian team looks strong and would be aiming to seal the series. Devika Vaidya also shone with the ball, picking up 3 wickets to help India claim a comfortable 118-run victory.

Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, had no answer to the Indian attack. They collapsed for a mere score of 120 and had a disappointing outing. The home team would be looking forward to bouncing back in the 3rd and final ODI and claiming the series.

Having already lost to India in the T20I series, Bangladesh Women would come in with a motivated mindset. However, facing the Indian spin attack and weathering its storm will not be an easy task.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Date- July 22nd 2023

Time- 09:30 AM IST

Venue- Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Fargana Hoque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues

Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya

Bowlers: Sultana Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Amanjot Kaur

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs:

Bangladesh Women (Probable XI): Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

India Women (Probable XI): Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Squads:

Bangladesh Women Squad: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shanjida Akter, Disha Biswas

India Women Squad: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Bareddy Anusha, Meghna Singh, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry