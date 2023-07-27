CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'I'm Going on Holiday After 5th Ashes Test': Ben Stokes Ends Speculations on His ODI Retirement U-Turn
1-MIN READ

'I'm Going on Holiday After 5th Ashes Test': Ben Stokes Ends Speculations on His ODI Retirement U-Turn

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 15:47 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

England Test captain Ben Stokes (AP Image)

England Test captain Ben Stokes (AP Image)

Talking about the knee injury which has troubled him for a long time, Ben Stokes suggested that he will get in touch with doctors to sort it out.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has asserted that he won’t take his ODI retirement back for the upcoming World Cup in India. Stokes played a crucial role in England’s title triumph during the 2019 ODI World Cup, however, last year he announced his retirement from the 50-over format to manage his workload and work. The flamboyant all-rounder also helped England clinch the T20 World Cup last year with his match-winning knock in the finale as many expected him to take his retirement back for the ODI WC. However, Stokes has clarified that he has taken retirement and will go on holiday after the competition of the ongoing Ashes series.

“I’m retired. I’m going on holiday after this game [fifth Ashes Test] and that’s as far as I’m thinking,” Stokes was quoted as saying by ICC.

Talking about the knee injury which has troubled him for a long time, Stokes suggested that he will get in touch with doctors to sort it out to bowl more overs.

“It’s something I obviously want to get sorted. The times in which I’ve seen specialists and stuff like that there has been cricket around. So, as it’s been manageable, we’ve just cracked on. But I think that is a good time to have some serious conversations with medics around what is potentially something I could do to get a role in which I can bowl without having to worry about my knee. Those are conversations we will be able to have in that time off,” he said.

England failed to reclaim the Ashes 2023 after rain played spoilsport in Manchester, however, Stokes said that he wants to build a team than can challenge Australia in 2025 Test series Down Under.

“I mean obviously how this series has gone and how close we were it does make you think when we go to Australia do we have a better chance than the last few times we’ve been there. Hopefully, it’d be nice to go out to Australia in 2025 and have a good chance of winning. It would be nice to say I’ve won it twice. There’s obviously a lot of cricket that’s played around the Ashes as well, but we’ll just see when 2025 comes around,” Stokes mentioned.

About the Author
Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follows cricket and football and also reports on other sports. Follow him @...Read More
Tags:
  1. Ben Stokes
  2. England cricket
  3. England cricket team
first published:July 27, 2023, 15:47 IST
last updated:July 27, 2023, 15:47 IST