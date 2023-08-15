Ben Stokes to Make U-turn on ODI Retirement to Help England in World Cup: Report

Premier England allrounder Ben Stokes is likely to come out of his ODI retirement to play in the upcoming World Cup in India. Stokes played a crucial role in England’s 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 WC triumphs.

The star all-rounder might miss the Indian Premier League next season if he had to as he is expected to play the ODI World Cup for England.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Stokes may reverse his retirement decision to help England defend their ODI world cup title even if it means missing the next season of Indian Premier League. He may respond positively should England ODI captain Jos Buttler ask him if he’s available to be part of their campaign.

Stokes might give up his staggering Rs 16.25 crore deal with Chennai Super Kings as he will also lead England in the five-match Test series against India that will start on January 25 and end on March 11.

If Stokes plays two months of IPL till the end of May, then he would be spending close to five months in India, which might not be feasible for him.

During the IPL window, Stokes is expected to undergo a knee injury which has been troubling him for a long time now. With no international cricket scheduled during IPL, it will give him ample time to recover.

Defending champions England will kickstart their World Cup campaign against runners-up of the last edition New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

Stokes, 32, who has played 105 ODIs for England before retiring from the format last year, might just come out for one tournament to help Buttler’s side regain the trophy it won in 2019. Stokes was Player of the Final in the last edition at home.

The report also states that if need be, Stokes will play as a specialist batter in the middle order.