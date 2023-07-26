Ben Stokes press conference barbie girl Mark Wood Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS The Oval Oppenheimer watch video

After suffering a massive heartbreak in Manchester, Ben Stokes’ England have returned to London for the last Ashes Test, beginning Thursday at The Oval. Australia retained the urn after the final day of the fourth Test was washed out, forcing a draw. The hosts were pretty much in the driving seat but the weather shattered their hopes of levelling the series and turning the last encounter into a mouth-watering final. But the Three Lions still have a chance to find an equaliser and end the Ashes 2023 with a 2-2 scoreline.

On the eve of the fifth Test, England captain Ben Stokes arrived to address the reporters but the pre-match presser started with everyone around laughing out loud. As the English media manager began briefing the journalists, the ‘Barbie Song’ was heard over the speakers. Stokes was amused and so were the others. Moments later, the England captain found out that his teammate Mark Wood was playing the song.

“As Ben Stokes was sitting down for his pre-match press conference… Mark Wood decided to hijack the microphone and have a bit of fun. Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer,” the caption of the video, shared by England Cricket, read.

🎙️ As Ben Stokes was sitting down for his pre-match press conference…Mark Wood decided to hijack the microphone and have a bit of fun 😂 Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/eXWeRhaEiK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 26, 2023

Earlier, the hosts announced their playing XI for the final Test against Australia at the Oval. Veteran James Anderson retained his place and so did Mark Wood.

“Jimmy Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game. He’s not had the impact and the wickets he’d have liked to in this series, he’s come under a bit of flak, but he’s a quality performer,” Stokes said at the presser.

“It’s amazing. It was always going to be hard for one bowler to play every game this series but he’s been incredible for us. He’s been very good at coming on with the ball and changing the game,” he added.

The Nottinghamshire seamer is the leading wicket-taker in the Ashes and is now about to appear in his sixth Test in a row this season, having featured in the off-match against Ireland at Lord’s.