Ben Stokes Reverses ODI Retirement, Gets Picked in England Squad For Series Against New Zealand

Ben Stokes has officially reversed his ODI retirement and is set to make his comeback in the 50-over format with the upcoming series against New Zealand. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced squads for the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand as Stokes was picked in the 50-over side.

Stokes took his retirement from ODI cricket last year in July to manage his workload after he was named the Test captain.

England Men’s National Selector Luke Wright heaped praise on Stokes and said he strengthens the team with his match-winning ability and leadership.

“The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again," Wright said in a release.

The four-match ODI series against New Zealand will be a tune-up for Jos Buttler and Co. ahead of the mega ICC ODI WC in October-November.

England ODI squad for New Zealand series:

Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

England T20I squad for New Zealand series:

Jos Buttler (C), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood